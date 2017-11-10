Pet Corner: The Secret Life of Newspaper Kitty

By Dawn M. Aerts

We have a new “kitten” in town, and little did we know that this small, furry little creature would become so interested in the weekly newspaper.

At the local animal shelters you will find dozens of springy cats, in all sizes, shapes and colors. Some are asleep on blankets, dozing in their cat-cubes or trying to snag visitors with their flamboyant antics. So it is difficult to determine which cat or kitten will best fit your home and your lifestyle.

As a writer, I wanted a cat who knew that I would be “in charge,” who would be there to snuggle and purr when I wanted to relax, and to keep busy with other cat-related-items when I was busy or concentrating at the computer. I didn’t want a curious cat, one that would disturb my desk, my notes, and my way of life.

Meet Lulu…

This cat had nothing going for her, except personality. She was agile and strong, but would also purr and appear calm in her animal shelter digs. I noticed that she was also lanky and long, which is not a good form for graceful kitty leaps. So what seemed like a good mix of charm and social skills may not meet the standard we had hoped for.

So much for quiet workplace, neat papers, or boxes of undisturbed new files. No, we have a “newspaper kitty” which I would be inclined to recycle if a shelter were handy. This kitten-turned-cat is nothing short of a becoming a frustrated reporter who must and will dig into the real story, no matter where it is stored or stacked.

You will find her in the morning, sitting in her (my) newspaper box – glaring at me as if to say, we have to get started on something don’t we? She is focused on the computer, especially the keypad, which she darts across at a moment’s notice and can literally send emails without trying.

Sure she sleeps, as reporters have to rest up during the week. But Lulu as the staff here calls her doesn’t shy away from reckless impulse or rude interruptions.

There is the camera string that is great fun to pull and tug at, the telephone which she doesn’t like to leave sitting in the holder, and the small box of index-cards that she likes to rustle through when she’s finally bored. Basically, we have a kitten who is a highly-disorganized but strategic thinker.

I am hopeful, that in time, she will settle into my world and will not feel compelled to compete with me for my desk space. She doesn’t seem to be part of the “main stream” media, but the last thing I needed was a “kitty reporter” sitting on my shoulder.