Doggy to the Dentist?

By Dawn Aerts

While I only get a tooth cleaning twice a year, I have started to notice over time that my two best furry friends could likewise use a dose of brushing or perhaps a mouthwash here and there.

If your pet is anything like mine, crunching on kibble, chewing on bones or an occasional dental treat, you’re probably noticed that your dog may need a dental appointment or at the very least, a friendly tooth-brushing.

Some stats show that 80 percent of dogs have some degree of periodontal disease by the age of two: most inflammation affects the structures supporting teeth, gums, roots and bone. In fact, the same biological process that happens in our mouths also occurs with our pets – namely a calcified layer of bacteria.

Over time, hundreds of layers of film turn into yellowing teeth with plaque.

While I have been reluctant to even attempt to use a brush and some form of doggy-tooth paste available at the store, it appears that regular brushing can and does reduce the accumulation of plaque, allowing for healthier teeth, and pet, long term.

According to veterinarians, sedation-free teeth scaling is effective at removing visible issues but does not necessarily address build-up under the gum line where most periodontal disease forms. All of which can lead to inflammation, infection of gums, and bone issues with loose teeth.

The problem with bacteria is that it travels to other parts of the body.

In terms of breeds, some are more susceptible to dental issues than others. For example, many small dogs have a predisposition to periodontal disease: Yorkies, Pomeranians, Dachshunds, Schnauzers and Chihuahuas to name but a few – and larger dogs should be checked once a year.

My two dogs are not interested in pursuing any dental-hygiene program.

Last week, I did attempt to pull out a brand, new brush with a special dog toothpaste formula which was quickly rejected and sent them scampering to another room.

Like us, some will require sedation, or a kind dentist.

It’s true that our dogs are often very stoic on tooth decay and will not ‘let on’ if teeth are causing them pain. That said, there are clues on this condition. Do they tug or vigorously naw on some of their toys? Have they begun to turn their noses up at dog chews and show a preference for mashed potatoes? Do they rub their faces routinely?

Since I am not a fan of practicing any form of close-up dental inspection, I would encourage anyone who owns a dog with bad breath and darkened teeth to ‘get to a vet’ for an oral exam. If we can subject ourselves to a dental chair without running away, they can too.

