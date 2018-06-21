Zions Bank Paint-A-Thon visits Enoch

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

ENOCH–Last week marked Zions Bank’s 28th annual Paint-a-Thon service project.

The home of Enoch resident LeGrande Tracy, 77, received a fresh coat of paint and landscaping services from Zions Bank employees who volunteered for the annual week-long service project. Jones Paint and Glass pressure-washed Tracy’s home in preparation for painting, and donated all the painting supplies. Meals were provided to volunteers during the project by Costa Vida, Jimmy John’s and Little Caesar’s.

Zions Bank volunteers participate in the service project in order to help keep neighborhoods bright as well as to help senior citizens remain in their homes for as long as possible. The project began in 1991 and takes place in communities throughout the state.