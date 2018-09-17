Youth volunteers holding luau fundraiser

CEDAR CITY—The Cedar City Youth Volunteer Corps is hosting a luau fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Main Street Park. There will be game booths for the kids, Hawaiian style photo booth, Funtime Inflatables will have jumps and a “water slide,” bake sale, snow cones, kettle corn, Havana Cabana food trailer and much more. Tickets for the games will be 50 cents each or 12 for $5.

We will have an opportunity drawing for an amazing basket loaded with donations from many of our local vendors that is valued over $1000. That is over $1000 worth of gift certificates to local vendors, restaurants, fast food, auto services, movie passes, car washes and several “baskets of goodies” local vendors made up for the event.

YVC is a volunteer opportunity for youth between the ages of 11 – 18 that want to be a part of making a positive difference in their community. If you are interested in finding out more about this program, contact Cindy Rose at 435-867-8384.