Youth Volunteer reps win national awards

CEDAR CITY– Representatives from Youth Volunteer Corps of Cedar City attended the annual YVC Summit in Kansas City, MO, on Oct. 27 – 28, where they earned several awards for the program:

Ethic of Service Award: One local youth earned the Ethic of Service Award for serving more than 500 hours with YVC:

Sammie Buschman, student at Canyon View High School

100-in-1 Award: Eight local youth earned the 100-in-1 Award for serving at least 100 hours with YVC in a single year:

Sammie Buschman, student at Canyon View High School

Kristen Lefort, former student at Cedar High School

Halle Romine, student at Canyon View High School

Erick Rangel, student at Canyon View Middle School

Malorie Hunt, student at Canyon View High School

Madisen Werner, student at Canyon View High School

Kelsey Grimshaw, Homeschool

Dustyn Buschman, Gateway Academy

“YVC of Cedar City is having a profound impact on local youth and the community,” said David Battey, president and founder of Youth Volunteer Corps. “We can’t wait to see everything they will accomplish in the year to come.”

Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) began in 1987 as a summer service program for Kansas City youth. Today, YVC is a network of affiliated organizations across the U.S. and Canada running that same program by engaging youth ages 11-18 in team-based, structured, diverse, flexible service-learning opportunities. YVC of Cedar City affiliated in 2009 and shares in the mission to create volunteer opportunities to address community needs and to inspire youth for a lifetime commitment to service.

Find out more contact Cindy Rose at (435) 867-8384, crose@fivecounty.utah.gov or 585 N Main Street, Suite #1, Cedar City, UT 84721