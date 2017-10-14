Youth Volunteer Corps collecting donations

CEDAR CITY – The YVC volunteers will be at Walmart on Thursday, October 12 from 4– 6 p.m. collecting donations for a couple various projects they are working on.

The Iron County School District has asked the YVC to make fleece tie blankets again this year for homeless youth here in Cedar City. For the most part, the community is always surprised when the y learn the fact that there are homeless youth here. These youth may be living in youth facilities for many various reasons and they may be doubled up with other families, because their family is not stable on their own. There could have been a major crisis in their life, an unexpected move or a bad decision; whatever the reason, they are thrilled to receive warm blankets that are handmade especially for them. The volunteers are asking for fleece in two yard increments.

The YVC have also been putting together “Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes” for children living in poverty throughout the world. The boxes are filled with small items such as a game, puzzle, baby doll, hair accessories, paper, pencils, markers, beanies, clothing, socks etc. The boxes are filled as full as they be and then loose hard candy is added to act as a packing/stuffing. Once the boxes are filled, they will be shipped to very anxious youth that are more than thrilled to receive the gifts. The YVC can also include a note in the box with their name and mailing address in hopes of getting a note back.

This doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it is very exciting for our youth.

In addition to packing the shoeboxes, the YVC will be at Applebee’s on Thursday, October 19 from 5–9 p.m. asking for donations to go towards the costs of shipping these boxes. Each box costs $9 to ship. The youth volunteers get to shadow with the Applebee’s server, interact with the customers, help in the kitchen and share the enjoyment of what they love to do—volunteer.

YVC has been an International Organization for 30 years and always looking for youth from 11 to 18 years old to join in our efforts. There is never a fee, the youth pick and choose what they want to help with and they learn lifelong leadership skills while having fun, learning more about their community and making a difference right here in Cedar City. If you have questions or are interested in joining, please contact Cindy Rose at (435) 867-8384, crose@fivecounty.utah.gov or drop by the office; 585 N Main Street, Suite #1, Cedar City. Donations can also be dropped off at this address.