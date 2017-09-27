Youth Volunteer Corps awarded a ‘Building Our Future’ grant

By Paxson Hightower

Special for Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–The YVC volunteers of Iron County have been awarded a “Building Our Future” grant from the Youth Volunteer Corps Headquarters located in Kansas City, Mo. This grant will allow the YVC to do three exciting service projects across the community of Cedar City.

YVC Headquarters has been impressed with the Cedar City YVC affiliate, because of the significant impact they’ve had on the people of Cedar City by doing past service projects.

The first project will be building raised garden beds at the Family Support Center. Cindy Rose, Program Coordinator of the Cedar City YVC, said, “Building these garden beds will benefit our youth volunteers by educating them how to prepare soil for the winter so that it will be ready for planting in the Spring.” The garden beds will allow the Family Support Center to grow their own food, which will save budget money. It will also benefit the children who visit the Center, because they will learn how to grow and harvest food.

The plan is to have the raised garden beds completed by the end of October, which means they must get started as soon as possible. The YVC would like to request support from the community for guidance with the planning of the project and possibly some assistance in building the raised garden beds. The youth will be very involved and do most of the work, but they need some help in overseeing the project construction. Specifically, help is needed in measuring, cutting and assembling the garden beds. Please contact Cindy Rose through the information below if you can be of assistance.

The YVC will be doing two other service projects after they complete the raised garden beds. The next service projects will be for the Cedar City Memorial Grove and Children’s Justice Center, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of March. Watch for the next news article sharing the details of what the next service projects are and how you can get involved.

If you would like to help the YVC with this project or are interested in joining, please contact Cindy Rose at crose@fivecounty.utah.gov, call 435-867-8384 or drop by 585 N Main, Suite #1. There is never a fee for YVC, and it’s a great way to stay busy and contribute to your community while having fun! Your volunteer hours look great on college applications too.