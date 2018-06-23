Yoga classes offered at SUMA

By Brooke Vlasich

For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–Those looking for a way to de-stress after a busy day can participate in Yoga at SUMA, a new program at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. Led by Cedar Yoga Space owner and Instructor Rebecca Simms, these classes are for all abilities and levels. Yoga at SUMA is held on the final Thursday of each month. The next date this series takes place will be on June 28 from 4 to 5 p.m. Classes are free for students, $5 for members, and $10 for not-yet members.

Connecting SUMA to other disciplines has been a major focus in order to engage the southern Utah community through art. “My two loves have always been art and yoga, so when I first moved to Cedar, I was thrilled to discover a growing community interest in yoga,” Community Engagement Associate Arielle Altenburg said. “Collaborating with Rebecca Simms to develop Yoga at SUMA was a natural fit. The program allows me to share my passions with others and gives us the opportunity to integrate art into daily activities and interests.”

These classes are designed to fit all abilities and levels to suit participants’ needs. “Yoga is for everyBODY,” Cedar Yoga Space owner and Instructor Rebecca Simms added. “At Cedar Yoga Space, we provide a safe and peaceful environment for our participants to practice yoga. SUMA is the perfect space to further this intention while connecting museum visitors with yoga and art.”

If participants are unable to join Yoga at SUMA on June 28 they can also participate during classes on July 26, August 30, and September 27 from 4 to 5 p.m. All classes will be at SUMA except for the September 27 class that will be held at Cedar Yoga Space on 473 N. 200 West, Cedar City.

