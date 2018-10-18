World War I commemoration planned for Oct. 25

CEDAR CITY–This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. To commemorate this centennial event, Southern Utah University and Project Archaeology are holding a community presentation funded by a Utah Humanities grant that will explore the work that goes on to return soldiers who have fallen in foreign lands to their families.

It will be held on Thursday, Oct. 25 at Cedar North Elementary School (550 W. 200 North., Cedar City) in the gymnasium. The event will start at 7 p.m.

World War I was the first war that left large numbers of American citizens buried abroad, many lacking identification. In the years that followed the end of the war the U.S. and other countries created monuments to those unidentified soldiers to honor their ultimate sacrifice. America’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for three soldiers: one killed in WWI, one in WWII, and one from the Korean War.

Over time there have been changes in the fate of soldiers who fall in the line of duty. For one thing the option to bury soldiers abroad ended in the Korean War. Significantly, advances in forensic science have meant that fallen soldiers can now be identified, even if they suffered significant injuries.

SUU is sponsoring an address by Dr. Penny Minturn, a forensic anthropologist employed by the United States Government Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Dr. Minturn’s presentation will describe her fascinating work locating and identifying the remains of missing soldiers and how she has been able to work with people around the world to bring these soldiers back to their homeland. Dr. Minturn has had a long and varied career, most recently she has been selected as one of the scientists who will work to identify the soldiers recently returned from North Korea.

In addition to Dr. Minturn the evening will also feature local retired Naval Captain Ron Lewis. Captain Lewis was a Navy helicopter pilot and has dedicated his retirement years to raising awareness about the POW/MIA issue. There will also be a brief choral performance by students from Canyon View High School.