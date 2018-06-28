West Valley fire continues to burn near New Harmony

Smoke from the fire in Washington County can be seen throughout Southern Utah. As of late today, the fire was up to 2500 acres. Color County Fire, BLM and the Forest Service are working to put it out, and Type 2 handcrews were ordered to start this morning. As of this morning there was 0% containment, 8 fire engines, several aircraft and hand crews assigned. There are 10 homes currently threatened by the fire.

The Forest Service has issued area, road and trail closures for the following:

Area- West of New Harmony along Forest Road 029, National Forest boundary and Pine Valley Wilderness boundary. North of Pine Valley Wilderness boundary, East of FR 011 and South of FR 009

Roads- Grassy Valley (FR 011) from FR 035 to FR 4011

Trails- Summit Trail, Gardener Peak, Mill Canyon, White Rocks, Long Flat, Upper Grant Ranch, Comanche, Anderson Valley, Syler Springs.