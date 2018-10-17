Week-long “Ag hunt” starts next Wednesday

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–Members of the Southern Utah University Agriculture Club will be hosting a week-long agriculture-themed scavenger hunt for community members from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.

The hunt is sponsored by the Utah Farm Bureau and intended to encourage students at SUU to learn more about agriculture, its presence throughout SUU’s history and its continued influence.

To participate and be eligible for prizes, students can download an app called Goose Chase and create a profile, then upload pictures at specific locations and answer questions that will be posted daily. Prizes vary from gift cards to various restaurants to Kindle Fire tablets.

The contest will start next Wednesday with free pizza at the SUU Gerald R. Sherratt Library from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and run through Oct. 30. Participants can share their hunts, see how others are taking part and learn more by following #SUUAgHunt on social media platforms.

Winners will be determined based on the participants that log the most points within the app and contacted via email to receive their prizes.