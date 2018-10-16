Water Aerobics class at SUU now free to many

CEDAR CITY–There have been some changes to the water aerobics class at Southern Utah University pool. The time has been changed from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The instructor, Allison Simpson, is pleased to announce that the class is now free for all SUU students with a Student ID and community members with an SUU pool pass. The price for non students and non pool members will be $3 per session which now includes pool admission. So class members can also swim laps and enjoy the water before or after class.

Class participants will now need to go to the payment window to get a wrist band to enter the pool area. This is a requirement of the new pool manager who is happy to keep the water aerobics class. Allison became certified to teach water aerobics in November 2017. Allison has been attending water aerobics and Aqua Zumba classes for years. She has also enjoyed doing “land aerobics” and Zumba, at the gym for years as well as teaching her own dance aerobics class. She had to abruptly stop teaching her dance aerobics class in June 2017, when she suffered a knee injury that left her unable to do anything weight bearing. Walking and standing were even a struggle. She had to quit her gym membership and started attending arthritis classes at SUU pool. After a few weeks she started choreographing her own aqua routines to popular music. She offered to sub the water aerobics class at the Aquatic center while waiting to see an Orthopedic Surgeon and get an MRI.

Allison found that she was able to get a very vigorous workout in the water, even with a torn meniscus in her right knee. She also found that her long-term problems with her hips and the Achilles tendinitis in her heel were subsiding. Now they are not bothering her at all. She highly recommends water exercise for anyone with arthritis or other injuries that limit regular high impact or weight bearing workouts.

The health benefits of water aerobics are many, which include better posture, and improved flexibility, muscular strength and coordination. Regular water exercise also improves balance, body alignment and muscle symmetry. It is one of the best exercises for speeding up the metabolism and burning fat. As with any exercise, water aerobics reduces stress, but the water has an extra calming effect not found in traditional land exercise. The water also creates extra resistance, but also limits impact thus reducing the risk of injury to the joints.

Allison tries to create a fun, relaxed, party like atmosphere and encourages all class members to take the class at their own pace. The moves can be adapted to all fitness levels and abilities. Beginners and people of all ages are welcomed to the class. The class is held in shallow water and swimming skills are not required. Floats are provided for the “suspended movement” portion of class. The SUU pool is located at 256 North 600 West in Cedar City. For more information, call Simpson at 435-327-2091