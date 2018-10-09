Water Advisory Committee formed

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–A Water Advisory Committee was recently created at the request of the Central Iron County Water Conservancy District to understand community members’ perspectives on water-related issues facing the county.

The WAC consists of 20 committee members representing different areas and groups of people throughout Iron County. CICWCD Chairman Brent Hunter welcomed committee members to the first meeting, which took place last Thursday.

“We deal with these water problems day in and day out and they are very complex,” Hunter said. “So we just felt like we needed to gather some community leaders and help you understand what we have been going over and over so that we can build more education and more understanding in our community.”

Following introductions from each committee member present, facilitator Sage Platt gave an overview of the planning process the committee will use, the rules and the objectives of the committee. The intent of the committee is for the CICWCD to gather feedback from members after presenting them with information about water resource issues, and learn what Cedar Valley residents think about those issues. The ideas and suggestions presented by committee members will be taken into consideration by the CICWCD for future planning efforts. Another goal of creating the WAC is to increase public knowledge and education about water concerns in the valley.

CICWCD General Manager Paul Monroe gave committee members an overview of the CICWCD and some of the issues the district is currently facing. Monroe went over a brief history of water development in Cedar Valley and the groundwater declines from 1940 to 2015. He also discussed the issue managing water rights and safe yield, various studies and water development plans and conservation efforts.

All WAC meetings are open to the public and are scheduled for the fourth Thursday of every month at 88 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road in Cedar City. Kent L. Jones will be the presenter during the next meeting and will focus on the regulation of water rights and groundwater management plans.

More information on the committee, as well as meeting agendas and recordings, can be found at cicwcd.org, by calling the CICWCD at 435-865-9901 or emailing jessica@cicwcd.org.