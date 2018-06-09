Walk with Ease class for seniors

CEDAR CITY–The Cedar City Senior Center will soon be incorporating an exercise program aimed at helping with arthritis.

Walk with Ease in an exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation, and will begin June 11 at 1 p.m. The first class will include instruction to improve participants’ ability to be successful with walking. Participants will start at a reduced level, gradually increases activity time over the course of six weeks.

For more information or to sign up for the program, call the Senior Center: 435-586-0832.