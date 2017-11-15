Voters make their choices in Iron County elections

By Tom Haraldsen

Managing Editor

Voting turnout varied throughout the municipal elections on November 7. In Kanarraville, almost 87 percent of registered voters cast their ballots—the highest percentage turnout in the county. In Cedar City, the turnout was just under 42 percent. By Wednesday morning, choices had been made.

In Cedar City, Mayor Maile Wilson won a second term with a resounding victory over Ryan Durfee. Wilson garnered 3,472 votes (75.63 percent) to Durfee’s 1,119 (24.37 percent). The race for two seats on the city council saw R. Scott Phillips win election to his first four-year term (3,374 votes, 39.95 percent) and Ron Adams retain his seat with 2,313 votes (27.39 percent). Challengers Bruce S. Hughes (2,264 votes) and Rich Gillette (494 votes) rounded out the field.

Wilson and Phillips gathered with about 100 supporters at the LaQuinta Inn for a post-election celebration.

“I am beyond humbled and honored by the trust the community has placed in me to serve them for another four-year term,” Wilson said in a release from her campaign. “You never know what to expect with elections; until the votes are cast, you truly can’t take anything for granted, and you just have to work hard and hope that people will get out and support you.”

Phillips was similarly encouraged by the community’s votes. “I’m a bit overwhelmed in the outpouring of support,” Phillips said in a release. “I’m overwhelmed by the love that I got from everybody, and the kind of response I got from people. I have been to every section of this town and it reaffirmed for me what extraordinary people live here.”

Wilson’s fiancé, Jayson Edwards, was quoted in the release as well.

“It’s nice to have a little bit of a weight off our backs and focus on other things.” The two have a wedding planned for January. “Now we can get the ball rolling; we just have a couple of months to get ready for the wedding.” Edwards said of their work-life balance, “When she’s busy, I make sure I’m there for her, and when I’m busy, she’s there for me. We just work it out together.”

Here is a recap of the other municipal elections. Results are unofficial until the county canvass is completed later this month.

BRIAN HEAD

Mayor: Clayton Calloway 27 60%, Dutch Duetschlander 18 40%

Town Council: Lynn Mulder 36 53.73%, Reece Wilson 31 46.27%

CEDAR HIGHLANDS

Mayor: Steven C. Swann 40 65.57%, Julie Brask 15 24.59%, Write –ins 6

Council (2 year term): Paul G. Starks 45 44.12%, Linda D. Stetzenbach 44 43.14%, Ben R. Jordan 13 12.75%

Council (4 year term): Beth Gaines 43 36.75%, Susan Allman 36 30.77%, Pam Capone 21 17.95%, Mike Brask 17 14.53%

KANARRAVILLE

Mayor: Randy Carter 106 54.92%, Melissa Allen 16 8.29%, Write-ins 71

Town Board: Randy Williams 107 29.64%, John Batty 104 28.81%, Betty Ann Gould 63 17.45%, Keith Williams 49 13.57%, Write-ins 38

PARAGONAH

Mayor: R. Todd Robinson 102 51.26%, Constance B. Robinson 97 48.74%

Town Council: Earl Olson 185 57.45%, Joseph Barton 137 42.55%

PAROWAN

Mayor: Preston Griffiths 555 55.56%, Donald Landes 444 44.44%

Council (2 year term): James W. Shurtleff 875 100%

Council (4 year term): James Harris 607 33.39%, Patti Vesely 437 24.04%, Sharon Downey 434 23.87%, Nate Thayer 340 18.70%