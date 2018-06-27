Voters cast lots in Iron County Republican primaries

PAROWAN—Republican voters chose their candidates in several key party races in voting that concluded Tuesday night. Though absentee ballots are yet to be counted, here are the preliminary results from this year’s primary elections:

County attorney:

Chad Dotson 3,991

Scott Burns 3,270

Commission Seat A

Michael Bleak 3,841

Fred Rowley 3,334

Commission Seat B

Paul Cozzens 2,766

Jennie Hendricks 2,351

Michelle Jorgenson 1,160

Sam Brower 1,041

Sheriff

Ken Carpenter 3,136

Del Schlosser 2,079

David Evans 1,436

Caleb Anderson 666

A complete wrapup of this year’s primaries and what lies ahead for these candidates will run in our next issue of Iron County Today, publishing on July 3.