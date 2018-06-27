Voters cast lots in Iron County Republican primaries
PAROWAN—Republican voters chose their candidates in several key party races in voting that concluded Tuesday night. Though absentee ballots are yet to be counted, here are the preliminary results from this year’s primary elections:
County attorney:
Chad Dotson 3,991
Scott Burns 3,270
Commission Seat A
Michael Bleak 3,841
Fred Rowley 3,334
Commission Seat B
Paul Cozzens 2,766
Jennie Hendricks 2,351
Michelle Jorgenson 1,160
Sam Brower 1,041
Sheriff
Ken Carpenter 3,136
Del Schlosser 2,079
David Evans 1,436
Caleb Anderson 666
A complete wrapup of this year’s primaries and what lies ahead for these candidates will run in our next issue of Iron County Today, publishing on July 3.