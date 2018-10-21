Volleyball teams meet in Cancer Awareness Pink game

CEDAR CITY–Cedar High and Canyon View High School volleyball teams had their annual Cancer Awareness Pink game on Oct. 5. Every year they come together to raise money for a community member.

This year the recipient is Michelle James. We would like to specially thank the companies whom donated to our Silent Auction, Enoch Seegmiller with Sugar Nerd @thesugarnerd for the cotton candy stand, Cedar City CrossFit , All About Smiles Dentistry, SUU register’s office, Vickie Paxton, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Color Country Pediatrics, Great Harvest, Landon Anglin with Remax Real Estate, the Anglin Family, and to everyone else whom donated or came out to support this event. We appreciate the community’s love and support.