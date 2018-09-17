Veteran’s Park pavers deadline Sept 28

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–The deadline to order a paver in honor of loved ones and friends to be placed in the Rotary Centennial Veteran’s Park is Sept. 28.

Pavers are limited to three lines of 15 characters per line and require at $150 donation. Pavers will be installed on Veterans Day in November. Those interested in purchasing pavers to honor veterans can contact Betty Jones at 432-865-7637 or visit Cedar City Hall (10 North Main Street) for a paver form. Checks should be made payable to Cedar City Rotary Foundation and mailed to 1577 South Hillcrest Drive, Cedar City, UT 84720.