Utah’s youngest entrepreneur is from Cedar City

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Caleb Nelson, 15, owner of Romeo’s Rickshaws, was named Utah’s youngest entrepreneur in a report released by Business.org recently.

Nelson launched his pedicab business in 2017 to serve Utah Shakespeare Festival goers. He works only on tips and the paid ad spaces available on the pedicabs. Nelson is one of the youngest listed in the report, which lists ages from seven to 25.

According to Business.org, the majority of entrepreneurs listed in the report are part of Generation Z, which is trending more to entrepreneurship than past generations. The report states that 60 percent of those categorized as Generation Z are looking for ways to earn money after high school without attending college to avoid the student loan debt they see the generations before them struggling with; and 36 percent of them would rather start their own business or freelance than be stuck at someone else’s company for life.

Members of Generation Z have also been exposed to assets that help in entrepreneurship, such as growing up with the internet and knowing how to market themselves through social media, as well as experiencing the recession of the 2000s. According to the report, 77 percent of people from ages 14 to 21 already earn their own money and more than half of high schoolers are being encouraged by parents to gain work experience earlier in their lives.

Generation Z Engagement Expert Ashira Prossack said this is one of the things that sets this generation apart from others.

“Gen Z is the first truly digital native generation, never knowing a world in which smartphones and computers didn’t exist,” Prossack said. “Because they’ve grown up fully immersed in technology, it has become an integral part of their lives, and they are extremely adept at using it. Information is literally in the palm of their hands, and they know how to use that to their advantage. This shapes the way they approach and view work and encourages their entrepreneurial tendencies.”