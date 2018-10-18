Utah Symphony’s Jason Hardink performing tonight

CEDAR CITY–Jason Hardink, Principal Keyboard player of the Utah Symphony Orchestra, will perform for Cedar City in a free concert, Thursday, Oct. 18. The concert will be held in the Thorley Recital Hall in SUU’s Music Building at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Hardink is a native of Rhode Island and a graduate of both Oberlin Conservatory and the Shepherd School of Music. His former teachers include Robert Boberg and Sanford Margolis. Hardink holds a DMA from Rice University, where he studied with Brian Connelly; his doctoral thesis “Messiaen and Plainchant” explores the varying levels of influence that Gregorian chant exerted on the music of Olivier Messiaen.

Dr. Christian Bohnenstengel, Director of Piano Studies at SUU, says, “Jason Hardink plays with the Utah Symphony Orchestra and the program includes some of the most difficult music ever written for the piano. Several of our students will have the opportunity to work with Mr. Hardink in a master class setting that afternoon.”

The program will include Messiaen’s “Le baiser de l’Enfant-Jésus” from Vingt Regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus, Ferneyhough’s Lemma-Icon-Epigram, and Beethoven’s Sonata in B-flat, opus 106 “Hammerklavier”.

Brendan Bennett, Senior Piano Major from Lehi, Utah, explains, “We seldom get the opportunity to hear a program of this magnitude in recital. It shows me the realm of possibilities as a pianist.”

Other events in which Mr. Hardink will perform during the 2018-19 season include a solo recital at Carnegie Hall presented by Key Pianists (February 2019), and performances of Michael Hersch’s stunning 2.5-hour solo piano cycle The Vanishing Pavilions at Oberlin Conservatory (November 2019) and Aperio, Music of the Americas (Houston, April 2019).

For more information about the Department of Music at SUU, please visit www.suu.edu/pva/music.