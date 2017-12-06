Utah Geological Survey releases 2018 calendar

The Utah Geological Survey (UGS) has released the 12th edition of its popular Calendar of Utah Geology. UGS first published the calendar in 2007 and “the quality of the photographs has improved every year,” according to UGS geologist and professional photographer Gregg Beukelman, whose photograph was selected for the calendar cover. The 2018 calendar features inspiring photographs by UGS staff of Utah’s geologic wonders with a brief explanation of how and when they formed.

Eight years ago Beukelman moved to Utah from Idaho when he landed his current job as a geologist with UGS’s Geologic Hazards Program. After the move Beukelman found himself with free time in what he describes as “hands down the most beautiful state in the nation.” Beukelman previously had a passing interest in photography, but it was Utah’s incredible landscapes and vistas that stoked his passion. Beukelman now spends many of his off-work hours traveling across Utah searching out vistas and awaiting lighting conditions that allow him to create his stunning images. Like other employees whose photographs have been featured in the calendar, Beukelman’s have transformed from nice landscape shots to true works of art.

Beukelman is not alone in his path from geology to photography. The calendar has featured more than 40 UGS geologists. Other staff members have taken an opposite tack and were previously artists who sought employment with UGS because of their love of the outdoors and curiosity about geology. UGS graphic designer John Good and Natural Resources Map & Bookstore clerk Andy Cvar are both featured in this year’s calendar.

Both the artists who have turned to geology and the geologists who have turned to art have contributed to a tradition of growing excellence to create what proves to be the best Calendar of Utah Geology to date.

The 2018 Calendar of Utah Geology is the same price as last year, $4.95 each or $4.25 for orders of 10 or more, and is available at the Natural Resources Map & Bookstore, 1594 West North Temple, Salt Lake City, (801) 537-3320 or 1-888-UTAHMAP. They may also be purchased online at www.mapstore.utah.gov . Bookstore manager and calendar photographer Brian Butler suggests to “shop early, as these calendars have sold out in previous years.”

The Utah Geological Survey provides timely scientific information about Utah’s geologic environment, resources, and hazards. It is one of seven divisions within the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

UGS geologist turned professional photographer Gregg Beukelman contributed the cover photograph for the 2018 Calendar of Utah Geology. Goblin Valley State Park, Emery County.