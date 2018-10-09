Two new business courses at SUU

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–SUU Community Education is offering two new courses to help local business owners keep learning and earn better results.

A home hosting series will be offered to help those with extra space to rent determine if short-term rentals are right for them. The first seminar was Sept. 29 and instructed by Boho Hospitality owner Julie Robinson. The next seminar is Oct. 13, titled “Everything You Need to Know About Vacation Rentals” and will offer participants knowledge in designing their space, marketing their listing, managing their time and guests and making the most of the hospitality experience.

A four-week course focusing on women in business will begin Oct 11 and offer a chance to learn to develop effective strategies and learn about business planning and resources for starting or improving a business. Participants will be able to define a product or service, set financial goals, create plans to achieve those goals and define a customer base and develop a plan to reach desired customers.

For more information, visit suu.edu/wise, call 435-865-8259 or email bewise@suu.edu.