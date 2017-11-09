Tip-A-Cop raises money for December shopping

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–Iron County Law Enforcement and Safety Officials are working together during November to raise money for the annual Shop-With-A-Cop event.

Last Friday the Tip-A-Cop fundraising efforts started at Applebee’s. Employees from the Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City Fire Department, Highway Patrol and several other departments aided the restaurant staff throughout the evening. Those who helped provided assistance with anything they could, including clearing tables and serving drinks and food.

Sgt. Jerry Womack greeted patrons to explain the fundraiser and offer envelopes to leave donations in. All the money raised will go toward buying gifts for children in need during the Shop-With-A-Cop event in December.

The fundraising efforts will continue every Friday evening in November at Wingers, Chili’s, Pizza Factory and Lupita’s.