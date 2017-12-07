More terrain opens at Brian Head this weekend

BRIAN HEAD–After another good week of hard work by the snowmaking and grooming crews, we are excited to announce that we are opening even more terrain. Giant Steps Express Chair # 2 and the Giant Steps Snow Tubing Park will be opening in addition to the already open terrain of Blackfoot Chair # 3 and Pioneer Chair # 6. While still operating on limited terrain, accessible ski and snowboard trails are more than double what they were last week.

We will also be opening our Giant Steps Snow Tubing Park for some great family fun for the non-skiers in your group. The Snow Tubing Park will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with night sessions from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The entertainment and fun kicks into high gear on Saturday, Dec. 9, as ULLR, the Norse God of Snow, and his band of merry makers makes a stop at Brian Head Resort for our annual ULLR Fest!

The ULLR Festival at Brian Head Resort is an annual ritual to celebrate the arrival of the Norse Snow God, ULLR!!! We will have fun entertainment and activities going on, at the Giant Steps back deck. The first act begins at approximately 1 p.m. with “One Man Circus Artist”, Jason D’Vaude with his Juggling, Comedy and 8′ Unicycle tricks!

As evening approaches with fire pits blazing, we will have a Ritual Drum Circle before everyone enjoys Jason D’Vaude’s Fire Show, BLAZE AMAZE!!!

All of the fun activities and entertainment lead up to the entrance of our SNOW GOD, ULLR!!! Displays of fire, chants, rituals and prayers culminate with ULLR lighting a bin of sacrificial ski in hopes of a bountiful snow season for our 2017-18 ski season.

There will be live music at the Last Chair Saloon with the Mason Cottam Trio starting at 4 p.m.

1 and 3:45 p.m. – One Man Circus with Jason D’Vaude

4 p.m. – The Mason Cottam Trio

5:15 p.m. – Drum Circle

5:30 p.m. – Blaze Amaze with Jason D’Vaude

5:45 p.m. – ULLR Entrance & Toast