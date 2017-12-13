Temple dedicated, cornerstone sealed

By Corey Baumgartner

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–It was a chilly, but beautiful Sunday morning as guests gathered on the grounds of the Cedar City Temple to witness the sealing of the temple’s cornerstone. There were plenty of frozen fingers and toes, but warm hearts prevailed as a single-adult choir from Southern Utah University filled the air with sacred hymns in humble anticipation. It was a moment many have been eagerly waiting and diligently preparing for since the temple was first announced on April 6, 2013 and its official groundbreaking on August 8, 2015.

The ceremony preceded the actual dedication that took place inside the temple after the cornerstone sealing.

As the ceremony began, President Henry B. Eyring, First Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accompanied by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other church leaders and their spouses, made their way from the temple to a special stage to conduct and participate in the ceremony. President Eyring gave a few opening remarks to the audience before applying the ceremonial cement to the cornerstone of the 259th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“This is a ceremonial moment when we mark this great occasion by sealing the cornerstone, which represents the Savior. The Lord is the Cornerstone of the work and this is the house of the Lord and we’re so grateful that you’re here with us for this great moment,” he expressed.

Elder Holland also shared some heartfelt words. “I sit here looking at these people and these mountains and think, how lovely was the morning.” Then, noting the unusual weather for this time of year added, “I’ve been in Cedar in December before and to have the Lord smiling on this day and this weekend in such a magnificent way is just one of the many blessings of this new temple.”

Speaking of the historical Iron Mission that helped settle Cedar City, President Eyring also shared, “I can’t resist saying that I have a feeling that Brigham Young is aware of this moment right now. I know that he’s looking down on us now and I think we owe something to him and the pioneers who must be so aware of this day. We honor them as we now seal the cornerstone.”

After applying a trowel of cement, President Eyring then invited others in the group to “create a memory” as they also applied cement to the cornerstone. Several children from the gathering were also invited up to help seal the cornerstone of Cedar City’s very own, light on a hill.

Before returning to the temple to prepare for the dedication ceremony, President Eyring expressed his gratitude for the people and for the temple. “Thank you for being a part of this. Thank you for all you do. I pray the blessings of the Lord upon you for your goodness and your faithfulness. I know that this house will be a blessing to all of you and to your families and for the generations.”