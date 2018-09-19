Teaching ‘Resilience’ through music

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–The SUU Choirs will perform a concert titled “Resilience” together Friday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater.

In addition to SUU Choirs, students from eight high school choirs will participate in the final piece under the direction of Dr. Krystal McCoy.

McCoy is an assistant professor and Director of Choral Activities at SUU. She feels it is important to consider resilience among all that college students face during their studies, how it can be manifested in music and relates to their own lives. For this concert, she is focusing on how compassion and mindfulness impact resilience, using inspiration from Rick Hanson’s book Resilient: How to grow an unshakeable core of calm, strength and happiness.

The concert will include contemporary pieces that focus on endurance through hardship and strength, as well as works like ‘Bogoroditse Devo’ and ‘Lasciatemi.’

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. SUU faculty, staff and students can get it free with a valid ID card. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.suu.edu/pva.