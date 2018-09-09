Tai Chi classes for seniors now offered

CEDAR CITY–In 1997, Dr. Paul Lam led a team of Tai Chi and medical experts to create a program that is easy, enjoyable and safe for seniors with arthritis to learn.

Medical studies have shown the Tai Chi relieves pain for people with arthritis and improves their quality of life. Tai Chi is also proven to assist in preventing falls for the older adults. For this reason, arthritis foundations around the world and the Area Agency on Aging, Five County Association of Governments are pleased to offer this FREE 16-week beginners class. Although especially effective for arthritis, it is a great start for beginners to improve health and wellness.

Classes will be held every Monday starting on Sept. 10 at the Cedar City Senior Citizens Center located at 489 E. 200 South in Cedar City. To register, please call the Senior Center at (435) 586-0832.