SUU’s travel experts inviting everyone along for the ride

CEDAR CITY—Southern Utah University’s Community on the Go program is offering expertise to those wanting to travel and see the world.

“When you travel with us, the hotels are booked, the best sites are planned and our travel specialist will work with you to find the best flights to the destination city,” Community on the Go Director Melynda Thorpe said. “Our SUU faculty expert guides do the rest by showing you behind-the-scenes parts of the world you will not see otherwise, and you will learn something new.”

This fall, Community on the Go has three trips planned that are guaranteed to excite, captivate and inspire more than any amusement park, said Jeb Branin, Executive Director of Experiential Learning at SUU.

“There is a group camaraderie I have noticed in past trips that cannot be found in regular vacations,” Branin said. “The SUU experts leading the trips engage in discussions with participants and ideas begin to flow. These are not only trips, they are educational excursions.”

For the thrill seeker in all of us, Community on the Go will be traveling to Transylvania, Romania and Hungary while discussing Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula.”

For those who love theatre, a November trip themed “Art and Broadway: The Big Apple Tour” is planned. Branin has led previous trips to London that highlighted theatre and art, so a domestic trip sounded exciting.

New York travelers will take in three plays on Broadway, including; “Dear Evan Hansen,” which won five Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2017; “Come From Away,” which was nominated for seven Tony Awards; and the play “Kinky Boots,” that won three Olivier Awards in 2016.

“My trips are theatre-based, so it made sense to add a New York trip that involved Broadway,” Branin said. “Without question, Broadway and the West End are home to the world’s best English speaking theatre.”

Travelers will also visit art museums and historical buildings, including a hack tour of The Metropolitan Museum of Art lead by Southern Utah Museum of Art Director Jessica Farling.

Community on the Go’s last trip in 2018 takes place in December for “Christmas in the Alps” of Germany and Austria. The journey begins in Munich before traveling to the historic castles of Füessen and a tour of The Sound of Music movie site in Salzburg. In Austria, travelers will visit art museums with the option to attend an opera if desired.

“Both Germany and Austria have rich Christmas traditions appealing to community members,” said Dr. Kurt Harris, SUU’s Director of Learning Abroad. “I am personally excited that we will be visiting one of the most famous and popular destinations in the world, Neuschwanstein castle.”

Prices for Community on the Go trips include the cost of hotels, plays, museums and transportation inside destination city, such as buses, trains and subways.

For more information on SUU Community on the Go trips, or to reserve your spot today, visit suu.edu/onthego, call (435) 865-8259 or stop by the office at 136 W. University Blvd, Suite 003, Cedar City, Utah.

Caption:

A trip to the Alps of Germany and Austria is planned for December with SUU Community on the Go. Photo courtesy of SUU Community Outreach