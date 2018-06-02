SUU wins Best of State awards in three categories

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University has added three more titles to its impressive list of accolades earned in the last few years, winning Utah’s Best of State in the educational institution, curriculum development, and volunteer service categories. With 33 possible categories, SUU is the only institution to receive multiple awards.

The Best of State Awards recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah. More than 100 judges review the nominations and determine the winners based on achievement in the field of endeavor, innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods or processes, and contribution to the quality of life in Utah.

SUU has experienced unprecedented growth in the past several years and simultaneously increased the quality of students being admitted into the university. According to the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE) annual enrollment report released in October (2017), Southern Utah University continues to increase students at a steady rate growing more than 20 percent in total headcount in the last three years.

Anthony Braun, a senior interdisciplinary studies student, was one of three students who put together the award nomination packet.

“Service and excellence define SUU,” said Braun in a release from the school. “Faculty and staff encourage students to strive for bigger and better things. This exemplary leadership is illustrated every single day across campus. Most recently, I spoke with President Scott L Wyatt at the Festival of Excellence. He had an FOE schedule on the front of a binder and a goal to visit every showcase in the festival. The President of SUU cleared his entire day to serve his students, faculty, and staff—this is the kind of leadership SUU is dedicated to.”