SUU, SW Tech sign historic agreement on dual enrollment

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University President Scott L. Wyatt and Southwest Applied Technology College President Brennan M. Wood have signed an agreement for a Dual Enrollment Program between the two schools. The signing took place last Friday in the Vermillion Cliffs room of the R. Haze Hunter Conference Center at SUU.

President Wyatt welcomed guests and introduced President Wood, who said the agreement is designed to benefit students of both institutions.

“How do we do what’s right for the student?” he asked. “It’s not about necessarily the university or the tech college, it’s about the student and student outcomes, and preparing them to enter the workforce.”

Utah Commissioner of Technical Education Dave Woolstenhulme said he hopes this program encourages other institutions in the state to look at ways to better benefit students.

“This is the beginning of something that I hope changes education in the state of Utah for a long, long time,” he said. “We are so excited to be a part of this and again, President Wyatt, thank you for reaching out to President Wood, and vice versa, to say how do we make things work better in Cedar City.”

Governor Herbert’s Chief of Staff Justin Harding said this program will help build the qualified workforce that the state of Utah needs.

“As we look across the state, what we need in order to continue to attract businesses here in the state, to provide jobs for the wonderful people who are choosing to live here, and work here and raise their families, is a qualified workforce,” he said. “What we appreciate about it is that no one is concerned about taking credit or blame. You’re working together to break down silos and to work in a productive way to focus on the individual needs of the students to ensure that whichever path (they) might enter … that they can get credit and we can get them into the job market and we can get them earning a living and supporting their families and contributing in meaningful ways to the economy.”

Senator Evan Vickers (R-Cedar City) said he understands education changes lives and compliment the presidents of both institutions on working together.

“It takes unique individuals at the right place at the right time to do something great, and I think we have that in President Wyatt and President Wood,” he said. “We’re going to see some tremendous things.”

The Dual Enrollment Program allows credits from either institution to be accepted at the other, as well as gives students at either institution access to the classes and benefits of the other. The program is designed to allow students to take advantage of the opportunities offered at both institutions simultaneously.