SUU students give it their best ‘pitches’

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–Members of the SUU Entrepreneur Leadership Council hosted their third annual 90-Second Pitch Contest. The contest allowed SUU students interested in becoming entrepreneurs 90 seconds to pitch their product or business ideas to the ELC. This year, the council raised $3,500 to give to winners in order to aid their businesses.

Twenty-one business ideas were pitched to the ELC, including ideas such as unique clocks, virtual gravestones, affordable replacement car keys, clothing businesses and products for the outdoors. After each participant presented, six finalists were chosen and then given another 90 seconds to answer questions from the ELC.

The first place prize of $1,000 went to Spencer Crankshaw for his product: a self-leveling sleeping pad called Duoreposo. Second prize, $750, was given to Nikolas Betcher for Betchen Seats, comfortable bleacher seats to rent during sports events. MacKenzie Maness and Christine Esplin won third prize of $600 for their business: MacKenzie Dresses.

Evgenia Marushko was awarded fourth prize of $400 for her business, Tennis Recruiter, which will provide more affordable recruiting services for athletes outside of the US. Fifth place, $250, was given to John Young for his insulated hammock product idea. Kai Bradford received the sixth place prize of $200 for a program called Subscriber Bank, which will help customers keep their subscriptions in order and function as a credit card. The Audience Choice Award was given to Payton Wells for The Heart a Lion, a service that will vicarious adventures for sick children.

Rich Christiansen, a member of the ELC, said participants and winners of the contest received something beyond money as well.

“The money isn’t the significant part,” he said. “This is going to be your conduit to get help with mentoring, help with progression, and help with your business idea.”