SUU music faculty present Soirée Faculty Recital tonight

CEDAR CITY–The faculty in the Department of Music at Southern Utah University (SUU) will treat Cedar City with the Soirée Faculty Recital. This unique recital will be held in Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA) on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public for both the concert and the museum.

Dr. Lawrence Johnson, Chair of the Department of Music at SUU, said, “It is always a privilege for the music faculty to share their talents with the community; after all, music needs an audience to be fully appreciated and we consider our faculty recitals to be a gift to our audiences. We are continuing the moniker Soirée in keeping the long tradition of evening concerts with a gathering of friends and aficionados, dating back to the early 1800s during the time of Chopin. We hope you will attend this year’s recital in SUMA and enjoy an evening of beautiful music.”

A wide variety of musical talent will be performed by Professor Carol Ann Modesitt, soprano; Dr. Lynn Vartan, percussion; Dr. Thomas Herb, saxophone: Dr. Virginia Stitt, oboe/bassoon/flute; Dr. Christian Bohnenstengel, piano; Dr. Xun Sun, violin; Dr. Lawrence Johnson, tenor; and Dr. Krystal McCoy, soprano. Dr. Douglas Ipson composed two songs that will be premiered at the concert. Tracey Bradshaw will be accompanying on the piano.

