SUU Homecoming activities start Monday

CEDAR CITY—It all starts Monday-Southern Utah University’s Homecoming 2017. Homecoming at SUU is a celebration of the splendid panoply of collegiate life, as well as of the community that supports it. It is, of course, an opportunity for alumni to build and renew friendships and alliances with the University, including today’s students, and to be buoyed by shared ties, but it is also something greater. Whether you were a student of the BAC or CSU, of SUSC, or SUU, whether you are a student today, are a parent of a Thunderbird, a descendant of a founding family or another treasured friend of the University, you share in the rich and singular heritage of SUU. Special memories of the institution abound, and Homecoming is a wonderful opportunity to rekindle that pleasant spirit of belonging. The cohesiveness of the University forms the frame of every Homecoming and this year’s events will certainly strengthen the ties that bind us all together.

Homecoming events will take place the week of October 2-7 with events each day. For all SUU Homecoming information, please visit https://www.suu.edu/homecoming/ or call (435)586-7777

Monday, October 2

Dive-In Movie in the SUU PE Building Swimming Pool. Cars 3 will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will follow afterwards.

Tuesday, October 3

Ben Rector in Concert will be at SUU for all to enjoy. Tickets can be purchased at tbirdtickets.com for this event. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Centrum Arena.

Wednesday, October 4

Cheer on your favorite Miss SUU contestant on at 7 p.m. at the Auditorium.

Thursday, October 5

11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., an Alumni Spotlight on Richard Miller will take place in the Whiting Room. All are invited to attend this APEX Focus Event and get a glimpse into the life of Richard Miller.

The College of Science and Engineering will be hosting a Cardboard Boat Race at 11:30 a.m.at the SUU PE Building Swimming Pool. All SUU students, faculty, staff, and alumni are welcome to build a boat and race. Everyone is invited to watch the fun. Sign up https://goo.gl/aG7VZV if you would like to submit an entry. Make sure to read the Official Rules https://www.suu.edu/cose/techfair/contests.html#cardboard before beginning on your boat.

The Alumni Banquet & Awards will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbert Great Hall from 6:30-8 p.m. Please RSVP to the Alumni Relations Office at (435) 586-7777 or alumni@suu.edu by October 2nd. This year the Homecoming Honorees are: Richard Miller, Outstanding Alumnus; Jim Johnson, Distinguished Service; and Crystal Sekaquaptewa, Young Alumnus.

Cheer on the Lady Thunderbirds Volleyball vs. Idaho State at 7 p.m. in the Centrum Arena.

The Powder Puff Football Game will begin at 8 p.m. at the Eccles Coliseum. Following the game, join us for the Pep Rally at the field.

Friday, October 6

The Women’s Soccer Team will compete against Idaho State at 4 p.m. at the Soccer Pitch.

The SUUSA Executive Council Reunion is open to all former members of SUUSA’s executive council along with guests from 6-7 p.m. in the Shooting Star Room.

Alumni and current SUU band students will unite for one fantastic concert at Cedar City’s Heritage Center. Admission is FREE and all are invited to attend this concert from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Heritage Center Theater.

Forever Red is an event that you don’t want to miss. Held at the Upper Quad lasting from 7:30-11:45 p.m. Live music, food, interactive games & activities, bounces houses, photo booth and fireworks. Free and open to all.

Following Forever Red, at midnight, kiss your sweetheart in the Founder’s Monument plaza to become a True T-Bird. Hosted by the SUU Student Alumni Association.

Saturday, October 7

Saturday’s events will kick off with the SUUper Sorrel 5k Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. hosted by the SUU ROTC. The race begins on the north side of the PE Parking Lot on W. Harding Avenue. See map https://goo.gl/eGYffv for entire route.

The SUU Cross Country teams will run at the Color Country Invitational at Cedar Ridge Golf Course at 8 a.m.

Join us at the Pancake Breakfast at the J. Reuben Clark Jr. Alumni House. Come enjoy FREE food and fun before the Homecoming Parade starts, compliments of the SUU Emeriti, Alumni, and Student Alumni Associations.

At 10 a.m., pick a good seat alongside West University Boulevard to view the Homecoming Parade. Cheer on the Lady Thunderbirds volleyball vs. Eastern Washington at 11:30 a.m. in the Centrum Arena.

Leavitt Center alumni, along with families and friends, are invited to a luncheon at the Leavitt Center from noon-2 p.m. Stop by and visit as your schedule allows. Come cheer on the T-Birds as they go head to head with the Cal Poly Mustangs for the Homecoming football game. Join us at 6 p.m. at the Eccles Coliseum.

Celebrate Homecoming Week at the Homecoming Dance in the Student Center Ballroom beginning at 9 p.m. after the Football Game.

Sunday, October 8

The women’s soccer team will compete against Weber State at 1 p.m. at the Soccer Pitch.