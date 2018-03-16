SUU Founder’s Celebration starts Tuesday

CEDAR CITY–Each March since 1925, Southern Utah University’s Founders Celebration salutes the school’s rich past and promising future with a variety of events. The week pays tribute to the steadfast and visionary men and women who sacrificed greatly to establish the institution.

We’ll have a complete list of activities in our March 21 edition of Iron County Today (this Wednesday), but wanted to call your attention to the kickoff events on Tuesday, March 20.

Howard R. Driggs Memorial Lecture, 11:30 a.m., Gilbert Great Hall, Hunter Conference Center

Dr. Jennifer Keene will present, “Americans at War: Experiencing World War One.” Dr. Keene is a specialist in American military experience during World War I, and professor of history and chair of the History Department at Chapman University. She also is the current president of the Society of Military History.

Bid for the Birds, 6 p.m., Sharwan Smith Center Ballroom

A celebration of Thunderbird Athletics with a dinner and silent auction. Featured keynote speaker is James Cowser, SUU alumnus and current team member of the Oakland Raiders. To purchase tickets, contact Sophie Collett at 435.586.7832.

The full schedule for the Founders Celebration can be found at https://www.suu.edu/founders/