SUU enrollment tops 10K mark

CEDAR CITY–At the end of term, for the 2017 year, Southern Utah University crossed the 10,000 threshold, topping out at 10,245 students. The number marks three years of record enrollment growth for the 121-year-old institution.

In a school release, President Scott L Wyatt said, “Surpassing 10,000 is a great accomplishment, however, real success is in successful graduates.”

The number of degrees awarded in 2016-2017 soared to an all time high of 2,175. Over 10 years, SUU grew the number of graduates by a whopping 61 percent, which is higher than any other four year public institutions in Utah.

Wyatt stated, “Student completion is critical in our mission to attract the highest quality students, give them the best experience, and graduate them to successful careers and happy lives.”

The undergraduate student population is 9,324, with 21 percent out-of-state. The majority of out-of-state students are from the Las Vegas, Nevada area, followed by southern California.

Ellen Treanor, assistant vice president of marketing communication, said, “We have a unique offering for students who want a safe campus, vibrant student life, personalized attention, high graduation rates and extremely low debt rates. We are growing enrollment and keeping quality high, the GPA of incoming students is 3.52.”

Growth is also a direct correlation to a number of recent accomplishments including:

The Princeton Review’s Best Colleges and America’s Best Value accolade

Innovative application of high impact educational practices award by Colleges of Distinction

Best in the West by U.S. News and World Report

Receiving the Outstanding Experiential Education Program Award from the National Society for Experiential Education

Best value and low student debt by Lend.Edu

“We are extremely honored and grateful to have received these prestigious awards, titles and accolades,” said Wyatt. “It’s a true testament to our committed faculty, staff and administration. It takes teamwork, focus and perseverance to achieve this level of success.”

Of the 10,245, 565 are international students from 46 countries. Online studies account for 25 percent of students, so even though SUU has grown in enrollment, the campus still has a safe, residential atmosphere.

SUU’s growth supports Utah’s 66 by 2020 initiative, which calls for two-thirds of all Utah adults to hold either a college degree or technical certification by the year 2020. According to the Governor’s Education plan, higher levels of education will expand Utah’s economy and prepare students for the demands of the job market.