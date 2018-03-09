SUU Community Education offering 16 classes

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University introduces community education for southern Utah residents with registration now open for the first 16 classes.

Classes are designed to create social engagement in the community, teach a new hobby, bolster a resume, or just for those who love to learn something new, according to Melynda Thorpe, SUU Community & Academic Enrichment Executive Director.

“We collected input from the residents of southern Utah and are excited to bring elective education back to the community,” Thorpe said in a school release. “With our research-based approach, we believe we can now offer classes the community want at a price they can afford. Classes start as low as $25 and are designed to introduce new skills, hobbies and opportunities for professional development.”

Branding Boot Camp – Best Practices & Ethics

Branding Boot Camp introduces community members the best practices and ethical standards in the field of strategic communication. Learn from local practitioners and SUU experts how to create and employ brand strategy to grow your business, non-profit organization, or entrepreneurial product ideas through advertising, marketing and public relations.

“In terms of communication success, branding has become entirely critical to businesses, organizations and entrepreneurs,” said Thorpe, course creator. “Branding gives critical voice and personality to companies, and those who learn to brand well have a proven greater chance at success.”

This eight-session course will be hosted weekly with each session lasting two hours and culminating in the opportunity to earn an SUU Institutional Branding Best Practices & Ethics Certificate.

Spy Escape

In this six-part series, participants will learn techniques and tricks used by professionals in self-defense, firearms handling, defensive driving and escape and evasion techniques.

Former CIA Agent Jason Hanson, a Cedar City resident, published the New York Times Best-Selling book “Spy Secrets That Can Save Your Life” in 2015. Now community members can practice those techniques with Hanson in an affordable community education class.

“I pray my customers never find themselves in a harmful situation,” Hanson said. “But if they do, I want to make sure they know how to defend themselves and their families.”

Southern Utah Geology and Hiking

For those that love to hike with an added element of education, Southern Utah Geology Hiking course participants will learn about the geologic events that shaped Southwestern Utah’s spectacular landscapes in a series that includes short hikes and field trips.

“Few places can rival the diversity of geologic structures exposed in our own backyard,” said course instructor Tyler Knudsen, of the Utah Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey. “From tropical seas to violent volcanic eruptions and active faults, this informative, non-technical course will add a new dimension and fascination to southern Utah’s scenic beauty.”

Ink Slinger’s Lounge

Ink Slinger’s Lounge creates a unique gathering space for those who love creative writing. Weekly sessions will be held at Cedar City’s Southern Utah Museum of Art and Main Street Books and are designed to provide a creative space for artists of the written word.

From the professional and published to the dreamer and tinkerer, Ink Slinger’s Lounge offers a collaborative space for writers to gather, share, workshop, learn and inspire, as well as receive inspiration. Each meeting includes an open-mic sharing option, writers’ prompt activity, and instruction by a guest professional writer. Sessions will commence spring, summer, fall and winter culminating in the publication of a creative writer’s journal published annually in December.

Other classes offered by SUU include Social Dancing, Adobe Creative Suite, Wine Tasting, Travel Spanish, Photography, From Blog to Book, Yoga, Math Made Easy (for High School students) and Retirement Planning for Ages 18-88.

For a complete list of classes, or to register, visit suu.edu/wise, email bewise@suu.edu or call the CAE office at (435) 865-8259. For those who need help registering, stop by the CAE office at 136 W. University Blvd, Suite 003, Cedar City, Utah.

Photo courtesy National Park Service

Cedar Breaks – “Grab your hiking buddy and head for the trails with Southern Utah Geology Hiking at SUU.”