SUU Ceramics Guild’s annual Chili Bowl starts Wednesday
CEDAR CITY–SUU’s Ceramics Guild’s Annual Chili Bowl Sale will take place in the Living Room of the Sharwan Smith Center on Oct. 18, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bowls are unique and hand formed by SUU Ceramic Guild members and come with your choice of soup or chili. The sale is open to everyone.
Each bowl is a handcrafted original work of art that is both a functional and safe dish for your family. Bowls are microwave, dishwasher, and food safe, and contain no lead. These bowls can serve as a conversation piece and artistic element amid the everyday plates and cups that plague your kitchen spaces or as a distinctive element for your mantle.
Proceeds from the Chili Bowl Sale support the mission of the SUU Ceramics Guild, which is “to provide a collaborative association of students through which we can produce and market both functional vessels and ceramic artwork in a professional manner.”
In a release, SUU Ceramics Guild President Lissy Edwards stated that, “This annual event helps the guild attend the conference for the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) which is a networking, socializing and educational opportunity that helps guild members connect to the field of ceramics.”
This year, Susan Harris, Professor of Art at Southern Utah University and well-known ceramic artist, has donated a large bowl for an opportunity to win. Tickets will be $1 each. The winner will be chosen and notified on Saturday, Oct. 21. Harris’ work re-conceptualizes artifacts from the past in a timeless way and have been exhibited throughout the United States.
