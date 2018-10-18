SUU Alumni honored during homecoming week

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Three SUU alumni were honored during the 2018 Alumni Banquet last Thursday evening in the Gilbert Great Hall of the R. Haze Hunter Conference Center at SUU as part of the homecoming festivities.

Mvemba Phezo Dixolele was given the Outstanding Alumnus Award, which is presented to a graduate who has distinguished himself or herself through community involvement or their profession. Dixolele has degrees from SUU in political science and French, and created a career path for himself based on his ability to observe the world’s political and economic spheres. He is an educator at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, a foreign policy analyst and journalist. Dixolele is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has testified before Congressional committees and the United Nations Security Council.

The Distinguished Service Award is given to an individual for exceptional service, contribution and dedication to SUU and the community. This year’s Distinguished Service Award was given to Dr. Kathryn Berg, who was a coach and associate athletic director at SUU for 34 years. She also taught track and field, gymnastics, volleyball, basketball, softball, tennis and swimming teams. The SUU softball field was named in her honor in 2005 and Berg is considered the “founding pioneer” of women’s athletics at SUU. Berg remains a strong advocate for SUU students and alumni.

Rhett Guter received the Young Alumnus Award. Guter is an equity actor and choreographer, passionate about collaboration in theatre arts and storytelling. He holds two degrees from SUU in theatre and dance, after attending the university on an academic scholarship. Guter worked for the Utah Shakespeare Festival every summer as a student and has become a successful performer in projects all over the country.