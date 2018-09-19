SUU Agriculture Club to host judging contest

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Members of the SUU Agriculture Club will host the 2018 FFA livestock, horse, range and agronomy judging contests next Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Around 30 chapters of FFA from the states of Utah and Nevada will travel to Cedar City to compete in the contests, which will take place at the Diamond Z Arena and SUU Valley Farm. Students and advisors will begin arriving at 8:30 a.m. for registration and donuts provided by IFA.

SUU Walter Maxwell Gibson College of Science and Engineering Dead Robert Eves will welcome students and encourage them to further their education at SUU before the judging begins.

SUU Professor Chad Gasser will run the livestock judging contest in the Diamond Z Arena while other contestants are bused to the SUU Valley Farm. SUU Professor Dean Winward will run the agronomy contest while Professor Lee Word will run the horse contest and Professor Randall Violett will run the range contest.

The contests are completed by noon and results are posted on the SUU Agriculture Facebook page. Winning schools will receive trophes and top contestants will receive belt buckles.

Members of the SUU Agriculture Club will assist with registration and judging areas throughout the event, which also serves as a fundraiser for the club.