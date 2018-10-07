SUU Ag hosts FFA judging contests

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Members of about 30 chapters of FFA from Utah and Nevada competed in FFA judging contests at the SUU Valley Farm and the Diamond Z Arena last week.

The judging contests introduce students to various elements of agriculture. Livestock judging was run by SUU professor Chad Gasser, equine judging was run by SUU professor Lee Wood, SUU professor Randall Violet ran the range judging, and SUU professor Dean Winward was in charge of the agronomy judging.

Winward said agronomy judging includes identifying weeds, crops, seeds, insects and equipment, which helps students understand what skills are necessary for some agricultural careers.

“In order to give a good evaluation of what needs to take place and how to correct a problem they need to have proper identification,” he said. “This is just helping to hone some of those skills that they need to be successful, not just in the contest but in the careers they choose if they choose this pathway.”

Canyon View FFA advisor and Agriculture teacher Tiffani Phillips said this competition helps students decide whether they want to become involved with agriculture.

“I have a lot of students who have never been in FFA,” Phillips said. “They’ve never done anything like this, this is totally out of their comfort zone, so learning how to judge livestock or agronomy or equine, these are skills they might now know about now but they may want to know about later, which could lead to a career or it could lead to a college decision.”

Phillips also said the competition can also help in other areas of students’ lives, including providing a safe environment to interact with others.

“I have a couple students that have disabilities or don’t do well with social atmospheres and getting them out and getting a social life, that’s huge and that’s so rewarding for me,” she said. “It’s absolutely rewarding seeing kids do something they’ve never done before and them being able to come out here and practice.”

Members of the SUU Agriculture Club hosted and organized the local competition in order to raise funds for the club.