SUU 38th in Fall Learfield Directors’ Cup standings

CEDAR CITY–The Fall Standings of the 2017-18 Learfield Directors’ Cup were announced on Thursday, and Southern Utah University sits 38th in Division I at this point of the season.

The Director’s Cup tracks the nation’s most successful intercollegiate athletics program for their performances throughout the year. Southern Utah was one of only two teams in the Big Sky Conference to appear in the standings along with Northern Arizona.

Southern Utah’s finish at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships propelled them up the standings, as head coach Eric Houle led the T-Birds to an 11th place finish at the meet and in the entire NCAA. That finish gave the Thunderbirds all 66 of their points in this edition of the standings.

Southern Utah is also sixth amongst FCS schools.

This measure for the Learfield Directors’ Cup took into consideration team finishes in men’s cross country, women’s cross country and women’s field hockey.

Michigan, Stanford and Syracuse are currently the top three teams in the NCAA respectively.