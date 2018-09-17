SUP convention in Cedar City this week

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–The 2018 Sons of Utah Pioneers Encampment will be hosted in Cedar City from Sept. 20-22, the first time in 18 years that the event will be in Iron County.

An estimated 300 members of SUP are expected to gather in Cedar City from organized chapters from Utah as well as Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, California, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

The first day of the convention will include a Dutch oven dinner, entertainment from the Southern Utah Children’s Choir and attendance of the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

The next day offers a choice of four tours and an evening musical program at the Heritage Center. The program will feature the Master Singers, In Jubilo and the Red Hill Rangers. The final day of the convention will include keynote speaker Kent Broadbent and an address by Mary Ellen Edmunds.

The name of the 2019 National President Elect will also be announced during the convention. Cedar City native and respected historian Dr. Wayne K. Hinton is one of the two men running for the national position.

More information and registration can be found at www.sup1847.com/store or by phone at 435-586-8442 or 435-704-1805.