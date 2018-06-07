Summer Lunch program is underway

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University’s annual Summer Lunch Program has begun, feeding approximately 250 to 300 kids and families each day. Through a partnership with SUU and the Community Presbyterian Church, the free Summer Lunch Program is offered daily in Cedar City and Enoch for children from low-income families.

The Summer Lunch Program is funded through the USDA Summer Food Service Program, which plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children 18 and under across the country. Volunteers from SUU and members of the Community Presbyterian Church will work Monday through Friday preparing and serving lunches through August 10 at the following two locations in Iron County…

Cedar City Main St. Park, 303 N 100 E, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Enoch Elementary, 4701 N. Wagon Wheel Drive, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Lauren Earl, a senior nutrition major from Lindon, Utah, oversees the program and hopes to see more people take advantage of the free lunches.

“I’ve been involved in the Summer Lunch Program for two years and absolutely love serving the community,” said Earl. “As a nutrition major, this has been an incredible experience for me. I feel really confident this year and am introducing some new activities that kids and parents can participate in during lunch.”

The meals, along with positive enrichment activities, help ensure that kids return to school healthy and ready to learn. Community partners bring enrichment activities along with sports and education to the parks during meal times. Earl’s goal is to help teach families about nutrition and how to be healthy on a budget.

Past meals have included burritos, taco salad, and sandwiches. Lunches are free to children 18 and under. Those over 18 can purchase a lunch at a reduced cost of $2 per plate. You can find a meal calendar on the program’s Facebook page. Lunches won’t be served on July 4 or July 24.

The Community Presbyterian Church invites volunteers to help prepare and serve the lunches. Food Handler’s cards are necessary, and training is available. If you have questions, please contact Rita Osborn, SUU’s Director of Rural Health Scholars, at 435-865-8520.