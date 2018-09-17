SUMA offering several events and programs

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah Museum of Art will be home to exhibits, family and adult events in the upcoming months.

Thursday, Sept. 20, artist James Surls will partner with SUU’s Department of Art and Design to present a public lecture at Art Insights. The lecture is free and open to the public and will start at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall of the SUU R. Haze Hunter Conference Center.

James Surls’ Exhibit Across the Universe Divide will be on exhibit through Sept. 29. The exhibit is his first exhibition in Utah and features more than 50 of his works of art created since 2006. Surls is a sculptor recognized for his artistic creations using bronze, steel and wood. After the duration of Surls’ exhibit, SUMA will be closed Oct. 1 through Oct. 12 for gallery rotations.

Othello in Black and White is an exhibit that will display various volumes of the Shakespeare play to demonstrate how Othello has been presented to the public over three of the last four centuries. The volumes will be on display at the SUU Gerald R. Sherratt Library from Oct. 1 to Oct. 13 and are borrowed from the SUU Matheson Special Collections and the University of Utah.

SUMA is also offering two family programs: Create Playdate on Sept. 26 and Oct. 31 at 11 a.m.; and Family Day Oct. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. Create Playdate offers preschool children and their parents the chance to participate in hands-on creative activities and is free and open to the public via support of artsFUSION. Family Day offers activities for parents, children and grandparents in the community inspired by SUMA’s collections and exhibitions. This is event is also free and open to the public because of the support provided by Zions Bank.

Yoga at SUMA is offered on Oct. 15 and 29 at 4 p.m. This program gives community members the chance to practice yoga in gallery spaces and the plaza area at SUMA. The hour-long classes are led by Cedar Yoga Space owner Rebecca Simms and Instructor Ivy Kiley. The program is free for students, $6 for members and $12 for non-members and open to all experience levels.

SUMA’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. SUMA is located at 13 South 300 West.