Students, community members all ‘March for Our Lives’

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–Students and community members in Iron County gathered to join the national March for Our Lives movement last Saturday at the SUU Carter Carillion Bell Tower.

Ksenya Plumb, president of the Human Rights Advocates Club at SUU, collaborated with Action Iron County to put this event together for the community, creating signs and posters for participants to march with as well as promoting the event and getting approval for it.

Plumb said the march was intended to serve several purposes.

“I think it’s really important for us to come together and talk about solutions to gun violence,” she said. “I hope that this event brings attention to the issues and the reasons why it’s important for us to take action and to push bills that are going to help prevent gun violence.”

In addition, she hopes the event will bring to light 89 bills that have yet to be voted on and get the attention of Congress.

“We’re trying to pressure our congressmen and congresswomen to take a vote on these bills and work on putting them into law so we can decrease the amount of people being murdered,” she said.

Before the march, Plumb organized 30 seconds of silence to remember the victims of gun violence and 30 seconds of action, encouraging participants to register to vote.

“A lot of people want to focus a lot on remembering and mourning for the people who have died and I think that’s really important,” Plumb said. “It’s also important to figure out what we’re going to do to decrease the amount of people who die in the future.”

Brenden Whitelaw, a Beryl resident who participated in the march, said he joined to march because he feels the media is being too hard on the students who are speaking out about the recent school shootings.

“I’m tired of everything I’m hearing on the mainstream media and all these people saying these outspoken high school students are just actors; it’s irresponsible and it’s absolutely disrespectful to those students,” he said.

He also said there needs to be better regulations when it comes to guns.

“The second amendment needs to be well regulated to function,” Whitelaw said. “We need to be more responsible with background checks and regulations.”

Following the march, participants were invited to partake in a discussion about possible solutions to gun violence on the SUU Business Quad.