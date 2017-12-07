State Route 14 open again after rock slide

Officials have reopened a portion of State Route 14 that was closed for about an hour this morning due to a rock slide.

The closure was on a portion about six miles east of Cedar City. Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation are still on site to help clean up and repair a small part of the roadway. There were no accidents or injuries reported as the result of the slide. Motorists are urged to use caution in that area. More information may be forthcoming.