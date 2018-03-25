Spring Home and Garden Fair starts April 13

CEDAR CITY–The 2018 Spring Home and Garden Fair will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 13 and 14, at the Diamond Z arena at the Cross Hollows Event Center in Cedar City. Last year, nearly 2,500 turned out for the show.

The fair will exhibit all kinds of products from home design and building and design, to flooring, furnishings, window treatments, paint, appliances, fixtures, lighting, landscaping, and even hot tubs as well as other personal products including outdoor products. The Iron County Home Builder’s Association thanks its generous Platinum sponsors: Melling Granite and Zions Bank, and Gold sponsors: Braun Construction, Rocky Ridge Landscape Rock and Roll-offs, Jones Paint & Glass, Mountain Lighting, Real Property Management, and Cedar City Prints. Media sponsors are Iron County Today and Cherry Creek Radio.

The public is invited to a breakfast at 8 a.m. on April 14 to benefit two individuals in the Cedar City area. Canyon View High School Teacher and coach Jake Zeigler, a 43-year-old husband and father, has recently been diagnosed with a Stage 4 Glioblastoma Brain Tumor, and undergoing expensive cancer treatments to extend his time with his wife and 10 month old daughter. Also, Erik Bettridge was injured in a motorcycle accident in 2007 when he was 14 years old, and spent six months in Primary Children’s Hospital and a rehab hospital undergoing treatments and therapy for a Traumatic Brain Injury. Since that time, Erik’s family has provided care with positive results. Recently, however, his progress is slowing down, and his doctors recommend an expensive and experimental Neuro-Feedback procedure that will re-stimulate the brain and direct new pathways.

To help raise money for these two people, a breakfast will be cooked by the Iron County HBA Board of Directors, and sponsored by Funder Welding, Harris Custom Cabinets and Flooring Design Center, Southern Utah Seal Coating, and Proforma Business Communications. A donation of $5 per person is requested for full breakfast. All proceeds will be donated to these worthy causes.

For more information, call Julie or Zurl at 435-865-1113 or drop by the association office at 1760 N. Main. Street, #206, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.