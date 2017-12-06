Southwest Tech students honored at dinner

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–Nine Southwest Technical College students were recognized for their hard work in the past year during the 2017 Student Achievement Dinner held last week.

Marketing Director Cordelle Morris gave the opening remarks after dinner was served. Morris had the opportunity to speak with each of the award winners and said their accomplishments are inspiring.

“This is a day to celebrate our students and the achievements they have done,” he said. “Regardless of the their walk in life, I’ve had a chance to sit down and interview each of these students, and I can tell you I’m impressed and motivated by their stories and what they represent.”

Employer Services Director Scott Leavitt introduced each award winner, and a short video highlighting the individual’s achievements was played before the award was distributed.

The Automotive Student of the Year Award was given to Ashley Julander, and the Business Student of the Year Award was given to Allison Tripp. Tripp, in her achievement video, said that education is beneficial in making positive changes.

“It (education) gives people an opportunity to change their lives for the better,” she said.

Jacob Allen was awarded Computer Science Student of the Year, and the Culinary Arts Student of the Year was Daniel Ortega.

Clifford Capone was the Digital Media Student of the Year and Natalie Fox was the Health Professions Student of the Year. The Industrial Student of the Year Award was given to Cody Cochrane and Tyler Hunt received the Truck Driving Student of the Year Award. Jeff Parker was awarded Welding Student of the Year.

After the achievement awards were announced, Southwest Technical College President Brennan Wood announced the recipient of the Student of the Year Award, Daniel Ortega, and gave the closing remarks.

Wood reminded those in attendance that the students were the focus of this event.

“This is really about you, the students,” he said. “You each represent your department, and what you’ve done is amazing and I hope that you are very proud of what you’ve accomplished here at the tech college and I hope that you continue to share you story.”

Southwest Tech honor winners were, top, left to right: Allison Tripp, Cody Cochrane, Daniel Ortega, Natalie Fox, and Clifford Capone. Bottom, left to right: Jeff Parker, Jacob Allen, Tyler Hunt, and Ashley Julander. Photo by Kelsey Keener