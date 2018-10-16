Southern Utah Chef offered by SUU

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–SUU Community Education is bringing local chefs to teach community members recipes, cooking advice and more during the fall session of Southern Utah Chef.

The fall course will begin Oct. 17 and continue for five Wednesday evenings, featuring guest chefs from Sweet and Knotty Bakery, Nature Hills Farm, Harmons Grocery, Pork Belly’s Eatery and Depot Grill. Classes will be held at IG Winery, at 59 West Center Street in Cedar City.

This session will be holiday-themed for the upcoming seasonal holidays, and participants will learn kitchen techniques and instruction from the chefs’ experiences. Previous sessions of this course have helped more than 70 participants learn how to prepare dishes from 16 local chefs from across southern Utah. Previous chefs have included individuals from Sego of Kanab, Cliffside Restaurant, Palette Bakery, Sweet Pea Farm and many others.

Participants in earlier sessions reported learning tricks to make their own recipes better, knife techniques to make food preparation easier and how to make spun sugar decorations for desserts.

For information or to register for Southern Utah Chef or any other courses offered by SUU Community Education, visit suu.edu/wise, email bewise@suu.edu, call 435-865-8259 or visit the office at 136 west University Boulevard suite 003 in Cedar City.