Sorenson awarded October Employee of the Month

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Fire Captain Lowell Sorenson was honored during last week’s council meeting as October’s Employee of the Month by the Cedar City Employee Advisory Committee.

Sorenson has been part of the Cedar City Fire Department for 16 years and was nominated by Fire Marshal Mike Shurtz. Shurtz said Sorenson has developed many skills and saved the department lots of money over that time by handling major repairs and projects by himself.

“Captain Sorenson is one of our full-time shift leaders, so he manages one of our 24-hour crews,” Shurtz said. “In addition to being a wonderful firefighter, a very talented firefighter, he also has developed a lot of skills and abilities that serve us well at the fire station.”

Sorenson is responsible for managing major budget items including janitorial supplies and tire replacement for all CCFD vehicles and apparatus, and also does the installation, mounting and balancing of those tires himself. He also manages the record-keeping of emergency incidents required by the state and federal government.